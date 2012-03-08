March 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Areva

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.137

Spread 315 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 392.7

bp over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

The issue size will total 900

million euros when fungible

ISIN FR0011220300

