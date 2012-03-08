March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Ceska Exportni Banka

Guarantor The Czech Republic

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.502 pct

Reoffer price 99.502 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 249.9bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Englsih

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0757372114

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.