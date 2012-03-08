Low-sulphur gasoil deliveries for June rise at expiry - ICE
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.
March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Ceska Exportni Banka
Guarantor The Czech Republic
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.502 pct
Reoffer price 99.502 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 249.9bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0757372114
* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers