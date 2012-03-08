* FBN boosts price target to $730 from $650
March 8 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will continue
to retain the lion's share of the tablet market as its new
4G-enabled iPad readies for competition from Windows 8-based
products, and a cheaper iPad 2 takes on Amazon's popular Kindle
Fire, analysts said.
Shares of Apple inched up a percent to as much as $535.89 in
morning trade on Thursday, after the company unveiled an
upgraded version of its popular iPad tablet, featuring a more
powerful chip, high-definition screen, sharper camera and access
to new high-speed wireless networks. [ID:nL2E8E79M9]
"Apple’s ability to increase the screen resolution, graphics
capabilities, and integrate 4G LTE without compromising battery
life on the new iPad will be a key differentiator versus the
competition and a tough act to follow," J.P. Morgan Securities
analyst Mark Moskowitz wrote in a note.
Last month, Microsoft (MSFT.O) released an incomplete
version of Windows 8. It is the first Microsoft operating system
compatible with low-power microprocessors designed by ARM
Holdings Plc ARM.L and will run on tablets as well as desktops
and laptops, in an effort to counter the runaway success of
iPad. [ID:nL2E8DTA9R]
But Apple's latest iPad will allow the company to sustain
its competitive advantage and drive a dominant position in the
fast-growing tablet market, said analysts.
According to Credit Suisse, Apple will command 66 percent
share of the tablet market in 2012, thanks to its brand,
hardware offering and superior ecosystem.
The global tablet user base already reached 67 million in
2011, according to researcher Strategy Analytics.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook introduced the highly
anticipated third iteration of the tablet, but broke away from
the tradition of calling the third-generation tablet the iPad 3,
as some had expected, referring to it simply as the "new iPad."
Still, analysts say the company "is just getting started,"
and that it will have more to offer, including a full-fledged TV
offering and a thinner iPhone 5 that may be capable of operating
on the "LTE," or Long-Term Evolution, network.
At speeds roughly 10 times faster than current 3G
technology, that may help banish the sometimes shaky video
quality of older devices.
"We expect the company to have several other strong new
product cycles over the next 1-2 years, including the iPhone 5
(LTE-enabled) and the iTV," said FBN Securities' analyst Shebly
Seyrafi said. FBN raised its price target to $730 from $650.
CHEAPER IPAD 2
The company said it will continue to sell the iPad 2 but
dropped its price by $100. The older tablet now starts at $399
while the new third-generation wi-fi only iPad starts at $499.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the cheaper iPad 2 will have a
minimal impact on gross margins, and expect the drop in price of
the device to drive incremental demand of 15 million to 20
million in the United States and 38 million worldwide.
Following the cut in the price of iPad 2, Apple is now well
positioned to counter competition from products at the lower end
of the market like Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire given
the device's superior hardware features, say analysts.
"We believe the new iPad and the lower price point for the
iPad 2 will enable Apple to continue its momentum and tablet
market dominance, and we continue to expect rapid installed base
growth in 2012 and beyond," Goldman Sachs analysts, including
Bill Shope, wrote in a note to clients.
Analysts at Goldman raised their price target on Apple stock
to $660 from $600. ThinkEquity analysts lifted their share-price
target by $50 to $600.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 25 analysts rate
Apple at "strong buy," another 25 at "buy," while three have a
"hold" rating. Two analysts rate the stock at "sell" or its
equivalent rating.
The 55 analysts covering Apple have a mean price target of
$575.23 on the stock, which closed at $530.69 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.
Apple shares were up $3 to $533.69 in early trade. They have
fallen 3 percent since touching a year-high on March 1, a day
after the company's market value topped the $500 billion mark.
