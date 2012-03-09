BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
March 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 05, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Issue price 98.364
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 52bp
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0554854967
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.