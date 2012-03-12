March 12 Indian shares gained strongly on Monday following the Reserve Bank of India slashed the cash reserve ratio late on Friday, with some traders seeing potential for outright rate cuts as early as this week's policy meeting.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index rose 1.5 percent as of 0449 GMT, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.6 percent.

