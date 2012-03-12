(Change in Headline)
* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved down further due to selling
pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,590.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Open 3,590.00 3,675.00
High 3,590.00 3,678.00
Low 3,531.00 3,633.00
Close 3,560.00 3,644.00
Previous close 3,583.00 3,679.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
70,000-71,000 versus 45,000-46,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
670-715 versus 680-727 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,675.00 n.q.
At 1240 local time 3,640.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,679.00 3,583.00