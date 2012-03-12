March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.912

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

The issue size will total 800 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0731128186

