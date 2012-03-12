March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 100.912
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
The issue size will total 800 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0731128186
Data supplied by International Insider.