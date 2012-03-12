March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2016

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 101.198

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379 bp

Over the OBL 160

Payment Date March 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & Commerzbank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN FR0011052117

Temp ISIN FR0011221795

