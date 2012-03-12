U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos
Guarantor PEMEX- Exploracion Y production,
PEMEX- Refinacion &
PEMEX-Gas Y Petroquimica Basica
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.823
Payment Date April 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law New York
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0181646883
