MUMBAI, March 13 Imports of natural rubber into India jumped to 22,924 tonnes in February from 8,458 tonnes in the year earlier period, the industry body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Production fell to 57,100 tonnes in February, from 57,600 tonnes a year ago.

Consumption rose to 80,500 tonnes, as against 78,000 tonnes in the year-before period. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)