BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 13 Imports of natural rubber into India jumped to 22,924 tonnes in February from 8,458 tonnes in the year earlier period, the industry body said in a statement on Tuesday.
Production fell to 57,100 tonnes in February, from 57,600 tonnes a year ago.
Consumption rose to 80,500 tonnes, as against 78,000 tonnes in the year-before period. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.