March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 341.8bp

over the OBL 160

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixabank, HSBC & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0759269441

