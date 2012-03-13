UPDATE 2-Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Santander International Debt SA
Guarantor Banco Santander S.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.951
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323bp
over the OBL 162
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Santander
GBM & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English & Spanish
ISIN XS0759014375
Data supplied by International Insider.
