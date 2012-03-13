UPDATE 2-Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 13, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.027
Reoffer price 99.577
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0143808357
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
* Fiserv Inc - multiple banks and credit unions will join Zelle Network through Turnkey Service for Zelle from Fiserv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: