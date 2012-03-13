March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 13, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.027

Reoffer price 99.577

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0143808357

