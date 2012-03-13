March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BAA Funding Ltd

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 20, 2020

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.323

Spread 425 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Lloyds Bank, Morgan

Stanley, Santander GBM, Bankia S.A & BBVA

Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0759599409

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue