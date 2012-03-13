UPDATE 2-Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + flat
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0759600694
* Fiserv Inc - multiple banks and credit unions will join Zelle Network through Turnkey Service for Zelle from Fiserv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: