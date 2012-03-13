March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deka, UBS Investment Bank

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's note programme

ISIN DE000EAA0CV4

Data supplied by International Insider.