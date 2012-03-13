March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leeds Building Society

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date March 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 150bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 158bp

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

