March 13 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc said it will raise its quarterly
dividend by 123 percent, as its "strong financial profile and
cash flow generation" allows it to return capital to
shareholders.
As part of its capital allocation plan, the company intends
a payout of $0.625. The next quarterly dividend at the new rate
will be payable on June 1, to shareholders of record on the
close of business on April 29.
The company could increasingly look to return large amounts
of capital to its shareholders, Chief Executive Joseph Carrabba
said in a statement.
"The substantial dividend increase reinforces Cliffs' strong
outlook for cash generation and commitment to using disciplined
capital allocation to drive TSR (Total Shareholder Return)," the
company said.