March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Scania CV AB
Guarantor Scania AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.637
Reoffer price 99.637
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.6 bp
over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL #159
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.