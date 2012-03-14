* Raises price target to $710 from $665
* Pre-order wait times reach 2-3 weeks
* Shares rise 2 pct in premarket trade
March 14 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is seeing
record pre-orders for its latest iPad with wait times for
shipping the tablet now reaching two to three weeks, said
Canaccord Genuity analysts, who now expect the company to sell
65.6 million iPads this year.
Last week, Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook introduced the
highly anticipated third iteration of the iPad, which is
available for pre-orders from Wednesday and will hit store
shelves March 16. [ID:nL2E8E79M9]
"With our checks indicating record pre-orders and 2-3 week
wait times for new iPads, we anticipate a record iPad launch
this weekend," said analysts T Michael Walkley and Matthew
Ramsay.
They raised their iPad unit estimate to 65.6 million from
55.9 million for 2012, and to 90.6 million from 79.7 million for
2013, saying rivals will likely struggle to introduce
competitive products over the next couple quarters.
The analysts raised their price target on Apple stock to
$710 from $665, and maintained their "buy" rating.
Apple's pricing of the new iPad will help the company to
maintain dominant share of the growing tablet market, and
further penetrate verticals such as enterprise and education,
the analysts said.
"While Samsung appears to have the most competitive Android
tablet offering, we view Windows 8 as a greater longer-term
threat to Apple’s dominant iPad share than Android tablets,"
they added.
Apple shares rose about 2 percent in premarket trade. They
closed at $568.10 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Tenzin Pema and Gopakumar Warrier)
((chandni.doulatramani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646
223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 6385; Reuters messaging:
chandni.doulatramani.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: AAPLE/RESEARCH CANACCORDGENUITY
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.