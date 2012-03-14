March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Telekom AG

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.667

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5yr AUD semi/quarterly

mid-swaps

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.