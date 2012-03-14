March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.804

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Royal

Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0760243328

