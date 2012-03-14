March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.804
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Royal
Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0760243328
Data supplied by International Insider.