March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV

Guarantor Roche Holding Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.812

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.3bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0760139773

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.