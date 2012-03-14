March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $2.5 billion

Maturity Date March 23, 2012

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.643

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.75bp

CT3

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

Citigroup & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN US62944BAH78

Regs ISIN XS0760314103

Data supplied by International Insider.