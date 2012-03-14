March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.231

Reoffer price 98.281

Spread 40 basis points

Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler KB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

Notes The issue size will total 180 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0181379592

