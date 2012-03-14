March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $2.5 billion
Maturity Date March 23, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.643
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.75bp
CT3
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Citigroup & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
ISIN US62944BAH78
Regs ISIN XS0760314103
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.