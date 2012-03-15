BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
March 15 A very divided market awaits the RBI's monetary policy review later in the morning, with traders saying the central bank may well deliver a surprise rate cut -- its second unexpected action in a week.
Headline inflation on Wednesday picked up on Wednesday, which would appear to rule out new monetary easing, especially after the RBI already delivered a cut in the cash reserve ratio last week.
However, the same data showed non-food manufactured inflation slowed to a 14-month low, arguing for a potential cut in interest rates.
The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent, after ending the prior session at its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share index fell 0.5 percent (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.