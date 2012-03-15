(Adds more comments from RBI policy document)
March 15 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring
its concern about inflation after the sudden spike in global oil
prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review,
in line with forecasts.
Data released Wednesday showed February wholesale price
index inflation at 6.95 percent, slightly lower than
the RBI's March-end projection of 7 percent.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
POLICY MEASURES:
* Repo rate retained at 8.50 percent.
* Reverse repo rate unchanged at 7.50 percent.
* Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent.
POLICY STANCE:
* Notwithstanding deceleration in growth, inflation risks
remain, which will influence timing, magnitude of rate actions.
* Future actions will be towards lowering rates.
INFLATION, GROWTH
* Economic performance in Q4 of 2011/12 expected to be
better than Q3.
* Statistics Office estimate of FY12 growth at 6.9 pct in
line with RBI projection.
* Upside risks to inflation have increased from recent surge
in oil prices, fiscal slippage, rupee fall.
* Significant suppressed inflation in fuel, fertilizer,
power continues to be there.
* Consumer price index inflation for January suggests price
pressures persist at retail level.
* Sudden spike in global crude prices have accentuated risks
to inflation and growth.
* Momentum indicator of non-food manufactured products
inflation showed moderating trend in February.
* Inflation has broadly evolved along the projected
trajectory so far.
LIQUIDITY
*Liquidity situation has improved, to ease further in weeks
ahead.
GLOBAL OUTLOOK
* Sluggish global economic activity, uncertainty in euro
area, and rising global oil prices will hamper growth prospects
of emerging market economies.
FISCAL POLICY
* Credible fiscal consolidation will be an important factor
in shaping inflation outlook.
* Slippage in fiscal deficit has been adding to inflationary
pressures.
EXTERNAL ACCOUNT
* Current account deficit is likely to remain high.
* Financing the current account deficit will continue to
pose a challenge as long as the global situation remains
uncertain.
