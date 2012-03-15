(Adds more comments from RBI policy document) March 15 India's central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring its concern about inflation after the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish. The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review, in line with forecasts. Data released Wednesday showed February wholesale price index inflation at 6.95 percent, slightly lower than the RBI's March-end projection of 7 percent. Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement: POLICY MEASURES: * Repo rate retained at 8.50 percent. * Reverse repo rate unchanged at 7.50 percent. * Cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4.75 percent. POLICY STANCE: * Notwithstanding deceleration in growth, inflation risks remain, which will influence timing, magnitude of rate actions. * Future actions will be towards lowering rates. INFLATION, GROWTH * Economic performance in Q4 of 2011/12 expected to be better than Q3. * Statistics Office estimate of FY12 growth at 6.9 pct in line with RBI projection. * Upside risks to inflation have increased from recent surge in oil prices, fiscal slippage, rupee fall. * Significant suppressed inflation in fuel, fertilizer, power continues to be there. * Consumer price index inflation for January suggests price pressures persist at retail level. * Sudden spike in global crude prices have accentuated risks to inflation and growth. * Momentum indicator of non-food manufactured products inflation showed moderating trend in February. * Inflation has broadly evolved along the projected trajectory so far. LIQUIDITY *Liquidity situation has improved, to ease further in weeks ahead. GLOBAL OUTLOOK * Sluggish global economic activity, uncertainty in euro area, and rising global oil prices will hamper growth prospects of emerging market economies. FISCAL POLICY * Credible fiscal consolidation will be an important factor in shaping inflation outlook. * Slippage in fiscal deficit has been adding to inflationary pressures. EXTERNAL ACCOUNT * Current account deficit is likely to remain high. * Financing the current account deficit will continue to pose a challenge as long as the global situation remains uncertain. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)