March 15 Canada's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by stronger U.S. economic
data and hopes it will support commodity price gains.
Optimism about prospects for Canada's largest export market
were boosted by data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits fell back to a four-year low last week, suggesting
further strengthening in the labor market there.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures advanced, indicating the S&P 500
may resume its upward march.
* European shares paused near eight-month highs with
investors awaiting reassurance on the strength of the global
economy and signs the improvement was filtering through into
corporate earnings before pushing the rally further.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.11 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude inched above $125, after falling more than a
dollar the previous session, as traders balanced a firm dollar
and bulging U.S. crude stocks with lingering concerns about
tensions between Iran and the West.
* Gold regained some strength after a drop in the previous
session attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and
fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States
made the metal vulnerable to more selling.
* Copper prices steadied, recovering after a 1 percent drop
in the previous session, but concerns about the outlook for
demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment and kept
prices within a tight trading range.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Quebecor Inc. : The media conglomerate's
fourth-quarter profit rose 83 percent, helped in part by lower
expenses and strength in its telecommunications business.
* Transat AT Inc. : The holiday travel operator
reported a wider first-quarter loss, hurt mainly by high fuel
costs
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp. : The specialty food
maker reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit hurt
mainly by high input costs.
* Fairborne Energy Ltd. : The oil and gas explorer,
said it may put itself up for sale as it explores strategic
options to increase shareholder value, with other alternatives
including a merger, recapitalization and the selling of assets.
* Pacific Rubiales : The oil and gas producer posted
higher fourth-quarter profit on increased production at its
Rubiales and Quifa SW oil fields.
* Birchcliff Energy's : The oil and gas explorer's
fourth-quarter profit more than halved, hurt by declining
natural gas prices in North America.
* Capstone Mining Corp. : The miner's quarterly
profit missed analysts' estimates as a surge in copper
production was offset by higher expenses and the company expects
a modest increase in production in 2012.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AG Growth : National Bank Financial raises target
to C$36 from C$34
* Baytex : National Bank Financial cuts price target
to C$60 from C$63
* Birchcliff : CIBC cuts price target to C$12 from
C$14
* Cervus Equipment : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$21 from C$20, rating buy
* GMP Capital : CIBC cuts price target to C$14 from
C$15
* Pure Energy : Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$12.50 from C$12, rating buy
* Semafo : CIBC cuts price target to C$11 from C$13
* Total Energy : RBC raises price target to C$20
from C$18, rating sector perform; CIBC raises price target to
C$22.50 from C$22