Mar 15Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JAG RAHUL PPT TH.COAL 14/03 14/03 15/03 29,000 nil nil 17,000 2) MV GREAT PRAISE PPL ROCK PHOS. 11/03 13/03 16/03 nil 31,000 nil 19,203 3) MV RUBY STAR OSL HB IRON 13/03 13/03 19/03 nil 6,500 nil 26,500 4) MV MEDI VALENCIA REPLY LM. ST. 13/03 13/03 15/03 nil 26,000 nil 4,500 5) MV JAG RAHUL OSL I.ORE PELLET 10/03 10/03 14/03 52,180 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 12,800 nil 13/03 --- 2) MV FOUR BUTTERFLY NK SULPHUR nil 31,500 nil 11/03 --- 3) MV APJ AKHIL GPR TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 14/03 --- 4) MV BRIGHT LIFE TMILL CR.CON 16,500 nil nil 14/03 --- 5) MT GENMAR ULYSSES ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 267,322 nil 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV HONG KONG SUN ACEC RPCOKE nil 16,500 nil 15-03 2) MV SEA MELODY TMILL LAM COKE nil 20,000 nil 15-03 3) MV GREAT PRAISE SCC(VSP) THCOAL 53,000 nil nil 16-03 4) MV KOTA TENAGA SWS TEU nil 250 nil 16-03 5) MV MARIA ESSKAY N CCOAL nil 38,638 nil 16-03 6) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB THCOAL 35,000 nil nil 16-03 7) MV PATTANA M1 GPR FECR 7,500 nil nil 16-03 8) MV APJ JAD GPR THCOAL 45,000 nil nil 16-03 9) MV ESM CREMONA SWS CONTAINER 5,000 nil nil 17-03 10) MT ARGENTA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 267,877 nil 18-03 11) MT BAI LU ZHOU ASL CRUDE OIL nil 87,074 nil 18-03 12) MV CARAVOS HORIZONINFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 64,000 nil 18-03 13) MV ROSE/BARGE GPR PCARGO-RORO nil 580 nil 19-03 14) MV SILVER SAFETY ACEC CRCON 5,000 nil nil 19-03 15) MV TORM SALTHOLM CHOW CCOAL nil 66,000 nil 19-03 16) MV LIA GAC SCOAL nil 55,000 nil 19-03 17) MV MARE TRAVELLER SSS LM ST nil 50,520 nil 19-03 18) MV SOFIA GAC ROCK PHOS nil 53,442 nil 20-03 19) MV BULK ORION ESSKAY N CCOAL nil 36,704 nil 21-03 20) MV BALTIA DEB CCOAL nil 21,000 nil 22-03 21) MV MEDI VENEZIA ESSKAY N CCOAL nil 35,000 nil 22-03 22) MV AUDAX DEB CCOAL nil 42,000 nil 23-03 23) MV VINALINES SKY NK CEMENT CLINK nil 41,770 nil 24-03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL