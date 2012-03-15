BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 1, 2015
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 101.037
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 M&U)
Denoms (K) 200
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.