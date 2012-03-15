March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 1, 2015

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 101.037

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & NAB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 M&U)

Denoms (K) 200

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.