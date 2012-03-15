BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KWG Property Holding Ltd
Guarantor Substantial non-PRC subsidiaries of
the Issuer
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date March 22, 2017
Coupon 13.25 pct
Issue price 99.112
Yield 13.5 pct
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC & SCB
Expected Issue Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0751939553
