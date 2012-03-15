BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Santander SA, acting through
its Grand Cayman Branch
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 12, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.102
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0181943983
