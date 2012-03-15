BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 18 bp
Reoffer price 100.3734
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion
When fungible
ISIN US500769EV25
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.