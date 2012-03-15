March 16 Sanko Steamship Co has initiated an out-of-court settlement with creditors as high payments to ship owners bleed away cash flow at a time when freight revenues are languishing, the Nikkei reported.

The Tokyo-based shipping line, which applied to begin an alternative dispute resolution on Thursday, will spend several months drafting a restructuring plan that it hopes will win approval from creditors, the daily said.

President Takeshi Matsui has sought to improve cash flow, asking ship owners for a delay on about half the payments it owes, the Nikkei said.

Sanko Steamship -- which has restructured once before, after filing for bankruptcy protection in 1985 -- charters 80 percent of its fleet of about 190 ships, the business daily said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)