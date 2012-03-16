NEW DELHI, March 16 The Indian government played it safe in unveiling its 2012/13 budget on Friday, pledging reforms but setting only modest targets for trimming a ballooning fiscal deficit, disappointing bond market investors.

India's Congress party-led government has been battered by a series of setbacks that curtailed its ability to implement reforms and curb populist spending.

Below are the reactions from industry players from various sectors to the federal budget.

DEEPAK PAREKH, CHAIRMAN, HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP

"He (finance minister) has increased excise duty and customs duty in some aspects to increase the indirect collections. He is been very practical to say we will not grow more than 7.6 percent."

RAJAN BHARTI MITTAL, VICE CHAIRMAN AND MD, BHARTI ENTERPRISES

"There could have been a tone set up for a growth-oriented budget. That's something we believe has been missed."

R.C. BHARGAVA, CHAIRMAN, MARUTI SUZUKI

"There will be hardly any growth in the petrol sector, while diesel cars will continue to grow at a fast rate. All of us will now have to rapidly speed up creation of capacity for diesel production."

R.V. KANORIA, PRESIDENT, FICCI "It is not going to stimulate growth in the economy."

"The finance minister seems to have adopted a policy of fiscal consolidation through raising revenue and raising revenue through the taxation mechanism rather than through mechanisms outside the taxation."

AJAI CHOWDHRY, CHAIRMAN, HCL INFOSYSTEMS

"For the IT industry, the budget, in a manner, shows that the government is very keen to utilise IT for all its various programmes. There is a lot of potential for everyone."

HARSH PATI SINGHANIA, MD, JK PAPER

"The increase in service tax and the excise duty will have an inflationary effect. When we are looking at a situation to bring back growth and the RBI has yesterday suggested that it will not really cut policy rates till we see some easing of inflation, I think we are setting ourselves for another cycle of difficulty."

VSEVOLOD ROZANOV, CEO, SISTEMA SHYAM TELESERVICES

"While many systemic elements have been set right in the 2012-13 Union budget, the telecom industry continues to face numerous challenges. Increase in service tax from 10 percent to 12 percent would increase cost of ownership of a mobile phone."

RAMESH CHANDAK, CEO, KEC INTERNATIONAL

"The finance minister has not included any measures for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is equally important compared to the generation segment. Measures ensuring better coal supply will improve the bankability of generation projects, which in turn may give some demand for the power equipment." (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky, Devidutta Tripathy and Sanjeev Choudhary and Ketan Bondre in Mumbai; Editing by Harish Nambiar)