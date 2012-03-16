March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.939
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.2bp
over the OBL#162
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & CA-CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
