March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Yorkshire Building Society
Guarantor Yorkshire Building Society Covered
Bond LLP
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date March 23, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 175bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 175bp
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBC Capital
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0762446853
