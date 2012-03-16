March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Mercialys SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2019
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.850
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 266.8bp
Over the 3.75pct 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis,
RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011223692
