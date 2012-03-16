US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd, acting through its
DIFC Branch Dubai
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 12, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.5117
Reoffer price 100.0117
Yield 3.1249 pct
Spread 274 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0182096997
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.