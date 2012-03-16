March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 182bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0762464914
