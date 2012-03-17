India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 17 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2862/2952 2872/2952 MEDIUM 30 2956/3051 2956/3051
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees