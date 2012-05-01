(Recasts, adds comment)
TAIPEI, April 30 Shares in Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) took a beating on Monday after
lacklustre quarterly profits, in sharp contrast to the booming
fortunes of its main client, Apple Inc (AAPL.O), highlighting
one of the main downsides of life as a maker of others' high-end
products.
Hon Hai's first-quarter net profit - up 3.6 percent to
T$14.92 billion ($509.2 million) - was well below the previous
quarter and missed analysts' forecasts by more than a third,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. Last week, Apple
reported quarterly profit 22 percent above estimates, propelled
by strong sales of the gadgets Hon Hai makes: iPhones and iPads.
The divergence illustrates the margin pressure contract
makers face as opposed to the brand companies at the top end of
the value chain.
"Competition for contract makers is very heavy. They have to
make concessions on margins and cut prices in order to win
orders," said Jamie Wang, Taipei-based analyst for technology
research firm Gartner. "This is the case especially for Apple's
contract makers because everyone wants to squeeze into its
supply chain."
Hon Hai said its January-March operating margin slid to 0.9
percent, while Apple's was close to 40 percent. Hon Hai's
operating costs rose 28.6 percent from a year earlier and its
cost of sales increased 43.3 percent. Gross margin at Apple of
47 percent was almost 12 times Hon Hai's.
Hon Hai shares opened down the maximum 7 percent allowed in
a session and remained at that level - a 3-month low - until the
close. It was the stock's biggest one-day drop since November
2008.
In the past two years, Hon Hai's net profits have surprised
the market on the downside in five quarters, compared to Apple's
once, Starmine data shows. The Taiwanese maker has reported four
quarterly profit declines in the same period, while
California-based Apple has posted rises in all. Hon Hai gets
about 45 percent of its business from Apple.
COST OF LABOUR
Analysts attributed the big miss in the first-quarter mostly
to Hon Hai's rising salary costs.
The company has been spending heavily in the last year as it
fights perceptions its sprawling plants in China are sweatshops
with poor conditions for its million-strong labour force. It
regards the criticism as unfair.
The Foxconn Technology Group, of which Hon Hai is the
flagship listed unit, announced in mid-February it had raised
wages for workers by 16-25 percent. In late March, it reached an
agreement with Apple to hire tens of thousands of new workers to
reduce overtime work. [ID:nL4E8DH8J1][ID:nL2E8ETALZ]
At an event on Saturday unrelated to its earnings
announcement, Chairman and founder Terry Gou acknowledged the
difficulties of the company's business model.
"Labour cost is a problem everyone faces. Every Chinese city
has a regulation on minimum wages ... we're paying more than
other companies, it's hurting our profit," he said.
The higher labour costs would be passed on to Apple in a
price hike from Hon Hai, but would only take effect from April,
according to a report by HSBC, weighing on margins in the first
quarter.
Hon Hai has been trying to cut rising Chinese labour costs
in the past two or three years, and has been relocating plants
to areas of China where wages are lower.
"Hon Hai is a manufacturer; its margins have not been doing
well in the past few years because of the relocation costs in
China, even though its revenue has been good," said an analyst
from a European brokerage, who declined to be named. "But we
should see more correlation between Hon Hai and Apple's results
from this year as Hon Hai's relocation is coming to an end."
Other reasons for the weak first quarter included a worse
than expected loss from affiliate Foxconn International Holdings
(2038.HK) and low yield rates on the new iPad in January and
February, analysts said.
Hong Kong-listed Foxconn International, the world's top
contract handset maker, has warned of a substantial increase in
its net loss for the first half of 2012 on lower demand from
some of its main customers. [ID:nL4E7JR04N]
In the second quarter, analysts expected margin improvement
would be mild as the company spends more in preparation for the
iPhone 5 launch in the following quarter, while a pick-up in
operating profit margin would be seen from the third quarter,
driven by a ramp-up of the new iPhone.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Clare Jim; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner and Ian Geoghegan)
((jonathan.standing@thomsonreuters.com)(+886 2 2500
4881)(Reuters Messaging:
jonathan.standing.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))
Keywords: HONHAI/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.