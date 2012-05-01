SYDNEY May 1 Australia's Stockland on
Tuesday confirmed its revised guidance for the year to June, and
said it expected A2.9 billion of capital to be released for
future investment by selling non-core office and industrial
assets by 2017.
In March Stockland cut its fiscal year 2012 earnings per
share (EPS) guidance to 30.5 cents, down from a previous
estimate of 31.6 cents.
Stockland is Australia's second-largest property group and
focuses on retail, retirement and residential sectors. Growing
online shopping and weak consumer sentiment amid global economic
uncertainty have put all of Stockland's key markets under
pressure.
Matthew Quinn, managing director for Stockland, said there
were signs that the Australia's moribund residential market was
nearing the bottom of its cycle, but he still expected hard
times ahead.
"We don't expect a fast recovery," he told a quarterly
investors' briefing.
"It's likely therefore that FY13 will be another challenging
year, but we do expect that FY14 onwards will be very positive
for this business," he added.
Quinn said Stockland would sell its British portfolio of
retail and office projects by 2013, and also unload Australian
office and industrial assets by 2017, a move that would free up
A$2.9 billion of capital.
The company planned to spend A$2 billion of the released
cash on retail development over the next five years and A$250
million on retirement village development.
Shares of Stockland slipped 0.7 percent in morning trade,
underperforming the sector index which rose 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Eric Meijer)