May 1 PF Changs China Bistro Inc said it signed a deal to be bought by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. for $1.1 billion.

Centerbridge will pay $51.50 per share for the restaurant operator -- a premium of about 30 percent to its stock's Monday close.

Separately, PF Changs, which operates namesake Bistro restaurants and the smaller Pei Wei quick-service chain, also reported first-quarter results.