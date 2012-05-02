BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Microchip Technology Inc will acquire Standard Microsystems Corp for $829.2 million in cash.
Microchip said it will offer $37 per share for SMSC, representing a premium of 41 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.