May 2 Shares of TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) rose as
much as 22 percent after the online travel-research company
posted better-than-expected quarterly results and several
brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.
TripAdvisor, which was spun off from online travel agency
Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) in December, saw first-quarter revenue rise
33 percent as its hotel shoppers grew 30 percent. [ID:nWNAB5890]
Newton, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor helps users to plan
trips by providing reviews and advice on hotels, resorts,
flights, vacation rentals, vacation packages and travel guides.
J.P. Morgan Securities' Doug Anmuth said the hotel shopper
growth suggests better traffic diversification and no real
impact from Google (GOOG.O) products or formats.
TripAdvisor competes with Google's online service Place,
which aims to help consumers search for local businesses.
In April, the company asked EU antitrust regulators to halt
what it called anti-competitive practices by Google, adding to
more than a dozen complaints that accuse the search engine of
manipulating search results and promoting its own services.
[ID:nL6E8ES1L6]
J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital raised their price targets
on the shares of TripAdvisor to $38. Benchmark Securities and
Macquarie Equities Research too raised their targets on the
stock.
TripAdvisor shares were up 16 percent at $42.30 in morning
trade on the Nasdsq, after touching a lifetime high of $44.46
earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: TRIPADVISOR/SHARES
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.