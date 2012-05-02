May 2 Shares of TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O) rose as much as 22 percent after the online travel-research company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

TripAdvisor, which was spun off from online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) in December, saw first-quarter revenue rise 33 percent as its hotel shoppers grew 30 percent. [ID:nWNAB5890]

Newton, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor helps users to plan trips by providing reviews and advice on hotels, resorts, flights, vacation rentals, vacation packages and travel guides.

J.P. Morgan Securities' Doug Anmuth said the hotel shopper growth suggests better traffic diversification and no real impact from Google (GOOG.O) products or formats.

TripAdvisor competes with Google's online service Place, which aims to help consumers search for local businesses.

In April, the company asked EU antitrust regulators to halt what it called anti-competitive practices by Google, adding to more than a dozen complaints that accuse the search engine of manipulating search results and promoting its own services. [ID:nL6E8ES1L6]

J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital raised their price targets on the shares of TripAdvisor to $38. Benchmark Securities and Macquarie Equities Research too raised their targets on the stock.

TripAdvisor shares were up 16 percent at $42.30 in morning trade on the Nasdsq, after touching a lifetime high of $44.46 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TRIPADVISOR/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.