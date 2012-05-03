May 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 11, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date May 11, 2012
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 09, 2014
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date May 09, 2012
* * * *
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
