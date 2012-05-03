MUMBAI May 3 India's main indexes provisionally fall on Thursday, after the rupee touched a four month low, exacerbating worries about the country's fiscal and economic challenges, and the uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors.

Banking and some of the auto shares led the falls. ICICI bank closed down 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp ended 7.9 percent down.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.81 percent to 17,162.58 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1 percent at 5,188.40 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)