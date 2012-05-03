MUMBAI May 3 India's main indexes provisionally
fall on Thursday, after the rupee touched a four month low,
exacerbating worries about the country's fiscal and economic
challenges, and the uncertainty about taxation for overseas
investors.
Banking and some of the auto shares led the falls. ICICI
bank closed down 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp
ended 7.9 percent down.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.81
percent to 17,162.58 points, while the 50-share NSE index
ended down 1 percent at 5,188.40 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)