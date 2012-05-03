May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 550 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 02, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 40bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 14, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 67bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 67bp

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

